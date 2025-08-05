Amit Shah becomes longest-serving Union Home Minister in Indian history

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially become the longest-serving Home Minister in the history of independent India, surpassing the tenures of his predecessors with a record 2,258 days in office.

With this milestone, Shah overtakes BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, who served as Home Minister for 2,256 days. Prior to them, India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, held the post for 1,218 days.

Amit Shah’s tenure in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been marked by bold and transformative decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370 that ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, a nationwide crackdown on terrorism, and efforts to strengthen internal security frameworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shah at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, commending his firm leadership and unwavering commitment to national security. Modi stated that Shah’s work has played a crucial role in shaping the idea of a "New Bharat."

The milestone is being hailed across political and administrative circles as a testament to Shah’s influence in redefining India’s internal security narrative and governance landscape.