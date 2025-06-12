Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening to meet with the injured, including the lone confirmed survivor of the catastrophic Air India flight AI171 crash earlier in the day.

The tragedy — involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London — is being described as one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a densely populated area of Meghani Nagar shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

While initial reports indicated no survivors, authorities have since confirmed the miraculous survival of one passenger. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik identified the survivor as Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, a 38-year-old passenger who was seated in seat 11A — a window seat located in the first row of the economy cabin, just ahead of the aircraft's wings on the starboard side.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a visibly injured Ramesh walking near the crash site following the impact. Although the precise details remain under investigation, preliminary accounts suggest that Ramesh may have escaped the wreckage — or even leapt from the aircraft — in a desperate bid for survival.

The ill-fated flight lost contact with Air Traffic Control just under a minute after takeoff at 1:39 PM IST. Radar data confirms that the aircraft climbed to only 625 feet before plummeting into a residential block, partially damaging the hostel building of B J Medical College and Hospital.

An inter-agency investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash, amid renewed scrutiny of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which has faced several safety concerns globally over the past decade.

In the wake of the tragedy, Air India has activated a dedicated helpline for families of passengers and is working closely with local authorities and hospitals to ensure timely information and support.