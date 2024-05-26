Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that India will see the end of the Naxalite insurgency within the next two to three years.

In an interview with PTI on Saturday, May 26 Shah detailed the significant progress made in eradicating Naxalite influence across the nation, noting that only a small area in Chhattisgarh remains affected.

Shah highlighted the eradication of Naxal presence in the infamous "Naxal corridor" stretching from Pashupatinath to Tirupati. He emphasized that states once severely impacted by Naxalite activities, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, are now entirely free from this menace. Similarly, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have also been declared free of Naxalite influence.

"At one time, the country was deeply concerned about the so-called Naxal corridor extending from Pashupatinath to Tirupati. However, through relentless efforts, we have managed to eliminate Naxals from all over the country. Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are completely free from Naxal activities, and so are Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh," Shah stated.

The Union Home Minister attributed this success to the combined efforts of central and state governments, along with the security forces, who have worked tirelessly to dismantle the Naxal infrastructure and restore peace in affected regions. He assured the nation that the government remains vigilant and committed to addressing the remaining challenges in Chhattisgarh to achieve a Naxal-free India.



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