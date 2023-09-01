Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' on September 1 encouraging citizens to come together in nation-building efforts. The event saw the presentation of symbolic Amrit Kalash to dedicated individuals, including a district youth officer from Assam's Barpeta reinforcing the message of unity and patriotism.

The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' program, which was organized in the national capital, aims to honor the sacrifices made by India's unsung heroes and inspire every citizen to contribute to the country's development.

During the event, Home Minister Amit Shah launched the anthem of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' associated with the campaign. The anthem, much like the campaign itself, pays tribute to the Bravehearts who devoted their lives to the nation. It aims to kindle the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of every Indian.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of connecting every individual with the development and future of the nation. He stated, "Chandrayaan-3 has reached the South Pole of the Moon. Scientists say that many mysteries will be unveiled now. Connecting every person to the development of the country and its future is the challenge that leadership will have to meet."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also spoke at the event, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to remember the forgotten freedom fighters through the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' program. Thakur urged citizens to contribute to building a developed India, honoring the sacrifices made by these heroes.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi expressed the program's sole purpose - to pay tribute to the heroes of India. She stressed that the campaign aims to unite every Indian by symbolically dedicating soil particles from every house, village, and countryside to the construction of Amrit Vatika.