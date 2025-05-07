Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, May 7 chaired an emergency high-level security meeting in the national capital, ordering heightened vigilance across India’s border states in the wake of Operation Sindoor — a sweeping retaliatory strike carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror camps situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The meeting, convened in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, including several tourists, was attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors from states sharing borders with Pakistan and Nepal. Representatives from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Sikkim joined the session, which was held via video conference.

Praising the precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Shah hailed the action as a “strong and appropriate response” to those endangering India’s sovereignty and citizens' safety. He emphasized that the operation, backed by accurate intelligence, reflected the Modi government’s uncompromising zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed that the perpetrators and supporters behind the Pahalgam attack would face a befitting response. Operation Sindoor has sent that message loud and clear—not just to our adversaries but to the entire world," Shah declared during the meeting.

The Home Minister further instructed all border states to maintain maximum operational readiness. Forces including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, Home Guards, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have been placed on high alert to tackle any potential fallout or emergencies arising from heightened tensions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs described Operation Sindoor as "a befitting reply to those who dare to challenge India's borders, military, and citizens," reaffirming the government’s steadfast resolve to counter cross-border terrorism and safeguard national security.

Shah also highlighted that the show of national unity in this critical period has significantly strengthened public morale and reinforced India's collective commitment to protecting its sovereignty.