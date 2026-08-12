Amit Shah ready to answer Opposition questions on NEET protests in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, August 12, said he was prepared to answer questions from the Opposition in Parliament on the student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to facilitate a discussion on the issue.

In a letter to Birla, Shah said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already been discussed during the ongoing Monsoon Session. He pointed out that no Opposition member had raised the NEET examination issue during the debate on the Bill.

"Nevertheless, the government is ready to discuss this issue again," Shah said in the letter.

Shah also referred to the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, saying Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had agreed on behalf of the government to hold a discussion in Parliament on the student protests related to the NEET examination.

"During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has agreed on behalf of the government to hold a discussion in Parliament regarding the student protests concerning the NEET examination," Shah said.

The Home Minister urged the Speaker to consult Opposition leaders and arrive at a consensus on the duration of the discussion.

"I request you to consult the Opposition and, through mutual consensus, kindly allocate as much time as you deem appropriate, for as many hours as considers suitable, starting today," Shah said.

Shah further said he would remain present in the House during the scheduled discussion and respond to questions raised by Opposition members.

"I intend to remain present in the House during the scheduled time to participate in the discussion on this issue and am prepared to answer all questions raised by the Opposition," he said.

The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Shah in Parliament over allegations of police excesses during the July 20 student protest march near Jantar Mantar against the alleged NEET paper leak. Opposition parties have also raised allegations concerning the use of pellet guns during the protest.

The issue has contributed to repeated disruptions in Parliament since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, with Opposition members seeking answers from the government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also demanded a response from Shah on the matter