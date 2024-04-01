Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, rebuffing allegations of "match-fixing" made by the latter against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah's response came in the wake of Gandhi's remarks during a rally at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, where he accused PM Modi of orchestrating electoral manipulation through various means.

Addressing the crowd at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Shah retorted to Gandhi's assertions, highlighting historical contexts. "Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother imposed an emergency and put lakhs of people behind bars. Now he has no right to speak about democracy," Shah asserted, referencing the Emergency era under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Furthermore, Shah dismissed Gandhi's claims about the BJP's electoral strategies, emphasizing the party's commitment to justice for all. He refuted the notion of "appeasement," stating, "No matter how hard they try, Modi Ji will be reelected. No matter how many parties come together, Modi will still win the election."

Gandhi's allegations, made during his rally, encompassed concerns over electoral integrity, particularly highlighting the role of electronic voting machines (EVMs), social media influence, and pressure on the press. He cautioned against the potential erosion of constitutional values if the BJP were to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.