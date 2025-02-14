Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games, scheduled for today, February 14, at the International Sports Complex in Haldwani.

The event marks the culmination of a multi-city sporting spectacle that began on January 28, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the games at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun.

Officials are gearing up for a grand conclusion, ensuring the closing ceremony matches the scale and spectacle of the opening event. The 38th edition of the National Games featured 35 sporting events, with the majority of competitions taking place in Dehradun, the primary host city.

Other major venues included Haldwani, Haridwar, and Rudrapur, while some events were also held in hilly regions like Khatima, Tanakpur, Almora, and Tehri, adding a unique touch to the competition.

A host of dignitaries will be present at the closing ceremony alongside Amit Shah. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Meghalaya Chief Minister Kongkal Sangma, Union Minister of State for Road and Transport Ajay Tamta, Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha are among the key attendees.

Uttarakhand has emphasized providing top-tier hospitality to athletes, officials, and spectators. "Known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the state has combined world-class sports facilities with its signature warmth, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all participants," a government release stated.

Venues, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun, have been upgraded with modern amenities to facilitate smooth competition. Special care has also been taken to provide athletes with diverse, nutritious meal options catering to regional dietary preferences.

The event, which showcased top athletic talent from across the country, will conclude with celebrations aimed at honouring participants and promoting Uttarakhand as a growing hub for national and international sports events.