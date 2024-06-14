Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a high-level meeting scheduled for June 16 to address the escalating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources indicate that the meeting will include the attendance of the National Security Advisor (NSA), the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, and senior Army officials.

The meeting comes in the wake of heightened tensions and multiple terror incidents in the region. Intelligence agencies have issued warnings about potential attacks by terrorist organizations targeting security forces in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

As a precautionary measure, several regions including Sunderbani, Nowshera, Domana, Lamberi, and Akhnoor in Rajouri and Jammu districts have been placed on high alert. This alert status follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu region over the past few days.

Intelligence reports suggest that terrorist groups are planning fidayeen (suicide) attacks on security force camps and installations. Authorities have been urged to maintain maximum vigilance in these vulnerable areas.

Recent incidents include separate terror attacks in Doda and Kathua, resulting in casualties among security personnel. Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has dispatched a team to assist local authorities in investigating a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district. The attack, which occurred on June 9, claimed the lives of at least nine individuals and left numerous others injured.

Among the victims were passengers from different parts of India, including a two-year-old boy and a 14-year-old, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of these attacks. The injured, ranging from three to 50 years old, suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries in the tragic incident near Teryath village in the Poni area.