Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Sankalp Patra" or manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections at a high-profile event in Ranchi on Sunday, November 3. Shah will also conduct campaign rallies in Ghatshila, Barkatha, and Simariya to further boost the party's presence in the state as election momentum builds.

According to BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo, the party's manifesto will be comprehensive, addressing the diverse needs of Jharkhand’s population, including farmers, women, and youth, alongside pledges for infrastructure and development initiatives. “Our manifesto will cover all major groups in Jharkhand and address infrastructure and developmental goals. While we have finalized our candidates and seat-sharing arrangements, the INDI alliance has yet to declare seats or finalize seat-sharing. This lack of direction only strengthens our commitment to bring Jharkhand a more transparent government,” said Deo, asserting that the BJP aims to replace what he called “the most corrupt state government in Jharkhand’s history.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided additional insights into the manifesto’s symbolic significance, noting it will feature 150 key resolutions to honor the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lord Birsa Munda. "Our Sankalp Patra will include 150 resolutions to honor Lord Birsa Munda, a revered icon in Jharkhand's history. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil this manifesto, marking a significant step in our campaign,” said Sarma.

This development follows Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's call on Friday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the release of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore owed to the state in coal royalties. As the election approaches, Soren's appeal reflects ongoing financial and governance concerns, highlighting the complex political landscape in which Jharkhand’s voters will cast their ballots.