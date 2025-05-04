Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) to explore new opportunities for export of aromatic rice of Tripura.

Shah, who is also the Minister of Cooperation said this during a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the progress of National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd (BBSSL).

Tripura is known for its aromatic rice, particularly the "Kali Khasa" variety.

Another important aromatic rice variety in Tripura is "Biran".

These rice types are cultivated organically and are valued for their unique taste and nutritional qualities.

Amit Shah directed NCEL to explore new opportunities for export of sugar from cooperative sugar mills, aromatic rice of Tripura, organic cotton, and coarse grains.

Shah also suggested possibilities of partnership with big companies for export of fresh vegetables to Gulf countries and special potato varieties.

He set an ambitious target of Rs 2 lakh crore exports by NCEL and directed to explore exports of three new and specific products which are not currently being exported from India.

Along with this, Union Minister Shah directed to route all exports of cooperative institutions through NCEL so that about ₹20,000-30,000 crore turnover and net profit after taxes and operating costs can go back to the cooperatives.