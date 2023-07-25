Union home minister Amit Shah on July 25 wrote to the opposition leaders of both Houses seeking their cooperation in the discussion on the Manipur issue as Parliament saw disruptions for the fourth day in a row.

Sharing the letter on social media, Shah wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Chowdhury, "Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue. The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue."



Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue.



The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and… pic.twitter.com/IpGGtYSNwT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2023

Earlier on July 20, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur CM over a disturbing video of women paraded naked



Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM over disturbing video of women paraded naked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intervened in the harrowing incident of sexual violence against women in Manipur. He personally spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the distressing video that emerged, showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a group of men in the violence-hit state.

The development comes after the main accused, identified as Heradas, was apprehended by the police on July 20.

On the otherhand, the opposition alliance INDIA demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a comprehensive statement on sexual atrocities in the violence-hit state of Manipur at Parliament.

Further, the opposition also said that a discussion on the issue can take place only after PM Modi's statement on Manipur.