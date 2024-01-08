Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pivotal trip to Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions and predictions, as reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced this a day before Shah's planned visit on January 9.

"However, given the prevailing inclement weather conditions and a forecast thereof, the programme is deferred," the MHA said in a statement.

Shah was expected to participate in numerous development programmes in the valley during his visit, ANI reported citing official sources. He was also expected to launch the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the region.

Shah's visit was planned following an incident on December 21 where four Army personnel were killed and three were injured in the Dera ki Gali forest area of the Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.