Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave out a clarion call today that from Kashmir to Guwahati, all of the land is India.

Amit Shah, while addressing the 69th Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Conference in New Delhi, gave out the slogan: "From Kashmir to Guwahati, it is all our country, our land."

"After the Indo-China war, the steel project got underway, it is still underway. And today when I reached here, there were slogans that 'From Kashmir to Guwahati, it is our country, our land.' There is no need to worry. Kashmir is ours. And Northeast is also ours," said Amit Shah, during his speech.

ABVP's 69th national conference began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. Nearly 10,000 student representatives are attending the conference from across the country.