An Air India spokesperson confirmed that an ammunition cartridge was found in a seat pocket on flight AI916, which had landed in Delhi from Dubai on October 27, 2024.

The discovery was made after all passengers had disembarked safely. Following strict security protocols, Air India promptly filed a complaint with the Airport Police.

Security agencies are now investigating how the cartridge ended up on the flight, considering possibilities of a lapse in security screening or an inadvertent passenger oversight.

The probe involves examining passenger and crew lists, flight surveillance footage, and baggage records.

This incident has heightened attention on in-flight security, especially for international flights, prompting authorities to re-evaluate security procedures to ensure the safety and security of future passengers.



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