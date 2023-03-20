Imaan Singh Khara, a lawyer for Waris De Punjab, asserted that the Punjab Police have detained Amritpal Singh, a fugitive pro-Khalistan leader, in Shahkot. The police, on the other hand, have denied the claim and stated that they are continuing their efforts to capture Amritpal Singh.

In addition, Imaan Singh Khara asserted that the police were planning a "fake encounter" in order to kill Singh.

Khara cited the Right to Life in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution when he filed a writ petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He asserted that the police can't whip anybody without following the legitimate court systems.

Khara claimed that Amritpal Singh's life was in danger and that he was being held at Shahkot Police Station; however, the police failed to bring him before a magistrate within the allotted 24 hours. Khara stated, "The police have a malicious intent."

On the other hand, the Punjab Police maintained that Singh is still on the loose and that they are conducting operations against members of the Waris Punjab De and individuals who are attempting to disrupt the state's peace and harmony. The police made 34 additional captures on Walk 19, carrying the complete to 112 people.

Advocate Khara said that the police have a bad plan and that they could use time to kill Singh in a fake encounter or catch him in a fake case. In addition, he asserts that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the Punjab police to send Amritpal Singh a missive.

Also read : Who is Amritpal Singh? Why are his four aides lodged in Assam jail?