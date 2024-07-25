Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi ignited a political firestorm on Thursday with his controversial remarks accusing the BJP-led Central government of stifling freedom of speech, particularly targeting Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Channi's statements during the Lok Sabha monsoon session led to sharp rebukes from BJP members and heightened tensions in Parliament.

Channi alleged that the current government has imposed an undeclared emergency in India, specifically referencing the detention of Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA). "The BJP speaks daily about Emergency, yet fails to address the undeclared Emergency in which an elected MP cannot represent his constituency," Channi said, suggesting that Singh's detention is part of a broader suppression of dissent.

In a heated exchange, BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Channi of treachery and misleading the public. "A former CM behaving like a traitor, misleading the House, and making unfounded claims about the NSA targeting farmers rather than those threatening national integrity," Bittu said. He demanded evidence from Channi, accusing him of retreating when challenged.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma echoed the criticism, asserting that Channi's comments support terrorism and should prompt the Congress to expel him. Sharma also alleged that Channi's statements align with anti-national elements abroad.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Channi’s remarks as inappropriate, given that the issue involving Singh is sub-judice. "Channi’s comments on a matter under court review are unwarranted and undermine the judicial process," Joshi stated.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh further condemned the Congress, accusing it of supporting pro-Khalistan elements and undermining India's sovereignty. "Congress’s support for Khalistani figures is a direct attack on national security," Singh said.