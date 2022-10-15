Within a year Amul has hiked the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk for the third time in a row by Rs 2 as on October 15.

Amul’s full cream milk which sold at Rs 61 has now hiked to Rs 63.

This is the third price increase this year as Amul increased the price of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by 2 rupees per litre in the month of August and also in March 2022.

It is to be mentioned here that in 2021, when the whole country witnessed skyrocketing fuel prices, Amul released a doodle that showed the Amul girl filling fuel in her tank with a frown on her face.

Amul took a jibe at the spiralling prices of fuel, with a witty wordplay on 'painful' that read, 'painfuel increase'.

In the doodle, the Amul girl could be seen looking worried at the "steeply rising" prices of fuel.

The bottom right corner of the doodle reminds consumers that Amul still has an 'affordable taste'. Reassuring, right?

With that note, netizens were all praises for Amul's timely doodle and the high number of engagements has caused this latest doodle to 'trend' on Twitter with hilarious reactions from Twitter users.