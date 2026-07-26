Anahat Singh becomes first Indian to win World Junior Squash Championship

India's Anahat Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, marking a landmark achievement for Indian squash.

Congratulating the young champion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her determination and excellence had made the nation proud and inspired countless young athletes.

"History created! Heartiest congratulations to Anahat Singh on becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. Your determination and excellence have made the nation proud and inspired countless young athletes. Wishing you continued success," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Anahat on her historic triumph. In a post on X, he described her victory as a proud moment for the country and wished her continued success in the years ahead.

Anahat's title-winning performance marks a major milestone for Indian squash, making her the first player from the country to lift the prestigious World Junior Squash Championship crown.