Anahat Singh becomes first Indian to win World Junior Squash Championship
Anahat Singh has become the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. The victory drew congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marked a major moment for Indian squash.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her determination and excellence in X post
- He said her achievement made the nation proud and inspired young athletes
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the triumph a proud moment
India's Anahat Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, marking a landmark achievement for Indian squash.
Congratulating the young champion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her determination and excellence had made the nation proud and inspired countless young athletes.
"History created! Heartiest congratulations to Anahat Singh on becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. Your determination and excellence have made the nation proud and inspired countless young athletes. Wishing you continued success," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Anahat on her historic triumph. In a post on X, he described her victory as a proud moment for the country and wished her continued success in the years ahead.
Anahat's title-winning performance marks a major milestone for Indian squash, making her the first player from the country to lift the prestigious World Junior Squash Championship crown.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today