Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy encountered a tumultuous turn of events during a roadshow in Vijayawada on Saturday, as stones hurled by unidentified individuals struck him, causing minor injuries. The incident occurred amidst his 'Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra' campaign, where he was engaging with supporters in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister sustained a small cut on the left side of his temple, just above his eye, while MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, accompanying him during the campaign, also suffered injuries. Despite the setback, Jagan Mohan Reddy received immediate medical attention on a bus and courageously continued with his scheduled roadshow.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the incident was described as occurring while Jagan Mohan Reddy was acknowledging the crowds gathered along the route. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders swiftly pointed fingers at workers affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party, alleging their involvement in the attack.

The assault on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister drew swift condemnation from political leaders across the nation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced his disapproval through a post on social media platform X, stating, "I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM Thiru @ysjagan. Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery."