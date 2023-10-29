A passenger died, and several others were injured as a train going from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29.

The derailment occurred, causing concern and temporary disruption in the region.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

This incident comes just a few weeks after another train derailment in Bihar. On October 11, the North East Express train derailed, resulting in the loss of at least four lives and leaving around 30 passengers injured. The incident took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar at approximately 9:35 pm. The train, which initiated its journey from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi, was en route to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey confirmed that teams from the national and state disaster response forces were deployed to the incident site to provide assistance and support during the rescue and relief operations.