At least 13 children were injured after a chariot came into contact with an overhead high-voltage electric wire during the Ugadi procession in Andhra Pradesh on April 11.

The tragic incident took place at Tekur village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The children who fell victim to the electrocution were taken to a nearby hospital in Kurnool for treatment where they were informed by the doctor that there was no immediate threat to the children’s lives.

Ugadi marks the beginning of the New Year in the Telugu calendar. It is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra Navratri by the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

YSRCP leader and Panyam MLA Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy and Nandyala TDP candidate Byreddy Shabari visited the hospital to meet the injured children.

