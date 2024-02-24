In Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance have announced their maiden list of candidates ahead of the state assembly elections. This marks a historic departure in Andhra Pradesh politics, with the coalition presenting 118 nominees, setting a precedent in the region's political history.

Led by the TDP, the alliance disclosed 94 candidates, while the Jana Sena Party is set to contest in 24 constituencies, with further announcements expected imminently. Noteworthy in TDP's list is the inclusion of 23 new faces, symbolizing a strategic move to infuse fresh energy and ideas into the political arena.

Out of the 94 candidates nominated by the TDP, 18 are from Scheduled Caste (SC) backgrounds, and three hail from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, underlining a commitment to diverse representation. The allocation of candidates spans across various regions, with 12 seats in the joint Guntur district confirmed, while selections for remaining constituencies like Guntur West, Guntur East, Narsaraopeta, Gurjala, and Pedakurapadu are underway.

Expressing confidence in the alliance's prospects, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the collaborative effort's alignment with public interests. Naidu underscored the necessity for constructive change in the wake of perceived irreversible alterations since 2019, highlighting the alliance's role in steering Andhra Pradesh towards a progressive trajectory.

"The selection of candidates reflects our commitment to youth empowerment and inclusivity," stated Naidu, noting the significant representation of newcomers and post-graduates among the contenders. He reiterated the alliance's pledge to accountability and responsiveness to the electorate's needs.

Meanwhile, amidst speculations of a potential alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leadership of the AP BJP affirmed that decisions regarding the collaboration would be subject to further deliberation.