The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the comprehensive caste census that aims to collect economic, social, educational, livelihood, and population data, with a particular focus on the welfare of marginalised sections.

The census will serve as a vital tool for further development, economic and social upliftment, and improved access to government schemes.

Speaking about the census, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of the data in advancing poverty alleviation, human resource development, and the reduction of discrimination and disparities.

This data is expected to ensure that no eligible individuals are excluded from government schemes, benefiting the most vulnerable populations, he said.

Following the decision, the Cabinet expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving this decision to conduct a caste census, highlighting its significance in promoting equitable development across the state.