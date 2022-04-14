A fire at a pharmaceutical plant in Andhra Pradesh killed six workers and injured 12 others after midnight on Thursday. The fire is thought to have been started by a reactor explosion triggered by a gas leak.

The incident occurred in the West Godavari district’s Akkireddygudem. When the fire broke out in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant, 18 people were killed.

The fire was brought under control in two hours.

Four of the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar. Two the victims’ bodies have been recovered so far.

The dead were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and announced a Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the dead.

He also said that those who were critical injured would receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation, while those who had minor injuries would receive Rs 2 lakh. Officials have been told to keep an eye on individuals who have been hurt.

The issue has been sent to the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector for a full inquiry.

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