Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen catches big shark in Anakapalli district, later released
The fishermen informed the forest official immediately and they reached the spot and verified.
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A shark was caught by fishermen in the net off the Andhra Pradesh’s Atchutapuram coast in the Anakapalli district.
The fishermen informed the forest official immediately and they reached the spot and verified. The shark was alive.
Immediately forest officials along with fishermen made efforts and the shark was released into the sea: Anakapalli Forest Officer Varma.
Further details awaited.
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