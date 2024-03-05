In a brutal incident in Andhra Pradesh, a man hacked his wife to death and injured his mother-in-law on a busy street in Nandyal district.

A crowd of people had gathered to see the vicious attack, and they yelled at the accused to stop.

One of the witnesses captured the incident on camera, showing the man, Rangaswamy, brutally beating his wife, Kumari, with a sickle while the residents watched in terror and kept telling him to stop.

The woman can be seen in the video hunched over at a roadside stand while the man keeps hitting her with her sickle.

While her mother was shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment, Kumari succumbed to her injuries in spite of the efforts of onlookers and officials.

Police said a case has been registered and the motive behind the brutal assault remains under investigation.