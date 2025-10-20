“Angrezon Ke Zamaane Ke Jailer” Asrani’s curtain falls at 84

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, who once graced the 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav in Assam in 2022, died on the afternoon of October 20, following a prolonged illness. The 84-year-old actor, fondly called Asrani, was pronounced dead at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai.

His manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, confirmed the news to reporters. The actor's last rites were conducted at Santacruz Crematorium, where family members gathered to bid farewell.

What struck a poignant chord with fans was that just hours before his death, Asrani had posted a Diwali greeting on his Instagram Story, unaware it would be his final message to admirers.

Asrani carved a unique space in Hindi cinema with his impeccable comic timing and memorable character portrayals. His career spanned over five decades, during which he appeared in more than 350 films. Starting in the 1960s, he rose to prominence in the 1970s as one of the industry's most reliable character actors.

His filmography reads like a golden chronicle of Indian cinema—'Mere Apne,' 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Parichay,' 'Abhimaan,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat,' and 'Rafoo Chakkar.' He remained relevant across generations, appearing in contemporary hits like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Dhamaal,' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'R... Rajkumar,' 'All The Best,' and 'Welcome.'

Yet his most enduring legacy remains his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in the 1975 blockbuster 'Sholay.' That performance became embedded in Indian pop culture, with dialogues and mannerisms still mimicked decades later.

Beyond acting, Asrani explored filmmaking. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and starred in 'Chala Murari Hero Banne,' which earned critical acclaim. He followed it with 'Salaam Memsaab' in 1979 and maintained a strong presence in Gujarati cinema, where audiences embraced him with equal warmth.

He is survived by his wife Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.