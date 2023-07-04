Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani, presented herself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 4 as part of an investigation related to the alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations. This development follows Anil Ambani's visit to the ED office the previous day, where he provided his statement in connection with the ongoing probe.

According to sources, Anil Ambani's statement was recorded in a new case registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The investigation revolves around the suspected possession of undisclosed assets abroad and the movement of linked funds by the industrialist and his wife.

In 2020, Anil Ambani was previously interrogated by the ED in a money laundering case involving Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others. Furthermore, Ambani received a show-cause notice from the income-tax department in August last year, alleging tax evasion of Rs 420 crore on undisclosed funds amounting to over Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

However, in March, the Bombay High Court issued an interim stay on the income-tax notice and penalty demand, providing relief to Anil Ambani.