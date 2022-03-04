According to the ANI report, An Indian understudy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv was shot with a bullet and is hospitalized.

For the past 9 days, there has been a furious battle between Ukrainian forces and Russian forces.

The perished student was distinguished as Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka.

He was a fourth-year MBBS understudy. He was slaughtered in a missile attack targeting the state administration building in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

General VK Singh said, Indian Embassy is in contact with the understudy and exhorted Indian nationals to take off the Country quickly.

To encourage the clearing of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the government is making endeavors to guarantee that the most extreme number of understudies can come out of Ukraine with as little misfortune as possible.

General VK Singh said to ANI, A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was instantly conceded to the hospital in Kyiv. As the Indian Embassy has told before that everybody should leave Kyiv. Within the occasion of war, the weapon bullet does not see at anyone's religion and nationality.

On March 1, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine.

India has been clearing its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbors such as Romania, Hungary, and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed since February 24 due to the Russian military hostile.

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