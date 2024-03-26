Another tragic incident has struck Kota, known as India's 'coaching hub', as a twenty-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Uruz Khan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented room. This marks the seventh student suicide in Kota this year further highlighting the distressing trend prevalent in the region.

Uruz Khan hailing from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh had been residing in Kota to prepare for the NEET exam. His lifeless body was discovered by the building's guard in the Vigyan Nagar locality on Monday night. The police were promptly alerted and arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.

The deceased who had only shifted to the rented accommodation twenty days prior, was described as a long-time resident of Kota by the police. However, the motive behind Khan's decision to take his own life remains unknown at this time.

The police have informed the family of the deceased, who are expected to arrive shortly for further proceedings. An autopsy is set to be conducted once they are present.

This recent tragedy follows closely on the heels of another student suicide earlier in March, where a JEE aspirant named Abhishek Kumar from Bihar's Bhagalpur district succumbed to poison in his rented room in the same locality. A suicide letter along with a bottle of poisonous substance was recovered from Kumar's room according to the police.