Days after Odisha’s Balasore triple train crash which claimed the lives of 288 people and injured more than 1100, another train has reportedly derailed in Odisha. The incident has been reported from Bargarh district.

As per reports, more than 6 wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in Bargarh. There has been no casualty. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

It is a developing story. More details awaited