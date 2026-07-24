Anti-paper leak bill to be tabled next week, fast-track courts already set up: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 24 announced that the Centre will introduce a bill in Parliament next week to provide for stringent action against paper leaks, saying the proposed legislation will be taken up for discussion by the Union Cabinet today before being finalised.

In a video message, Modi said the Cabinet would deliberate on the draft legislation and incorporate suggestions from ministers before clearing it.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.

Calling paper leaks a matter of serious concern, the prime minister said such incidents cause immense distress to lakhs of students and their families. He noted that the government had taken a series of measures after allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination emerged around two-and-a-half months ago.

"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail," Modi said, adding that the government's immediate priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

He said the authorities conducted the re-test without delay by mobilising all available resources, allowing nearly 22 lakh students to appear for the examination.

According to the prime minister, the results of the medical entrance re-test were declared on July 19, with successful candidates across the country receiving positive news. However, he stressed that the government would not consider the matter resolved with the declaration of results alone.

"That is why I have given directions to the authorities concerned to set up fast-track courts. The fast-track courts have already been established," Modi said.