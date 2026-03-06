Anuj Agnihotri tops UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025; 958 candidates qualify

Anuj Agnihotri has topped the Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on March 6.

According to the Commission, Rajeshwari Suve M secured the second rank while Akansh Dhull finished third in the highly competitive examination.

A total of 958 candidates have qualified the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview, by the UPSC to recruit officers for key administrative positions in the central government.

The Commission said that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

According to the UPSC, the central government had reported 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the 2025 civil services examination.

The Commission has also set up a facilitation counter near the examination hall on its campus to assist candidates. Aspirants can obtain information or clarification regarding examinations and recruitments on working days between 10 am and 5 pm either in person or through the telephone numbers provided by the Commission.

The UPSC further said that the marks of candidates will be made available on its website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the results.