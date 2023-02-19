As part of the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023, a rocket carrying 150 student-built satellites from several states was launched on Sunday (February 19).

The event was introduced by Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan in the village of Pattipolam in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the reports, the rocket launch was organized by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation in partnership with the Martin Foundation and Space Zone of India Pvt Ltd.

In this project, 150 PICO satellites were designed and developed by more than 5,000 students from across the nation. This rocket project involves 2,000 pupils overall from more than 100 government schools.

Virtual lessons on satellite technology were given to the selected students, and these were followed by practical sessions where they could learn more about the project's domain. They were also informed of the several advantages this industry offers, according to a statement.

This will give government school students a fantastic opportunity to learn about space sciences and give them a place to consider a future in that field, it was said.