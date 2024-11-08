The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is now accepting applications for the NEC Merit Scholarship Scheme's Post-Matric Scholarships, specifically for students from North Eastern States for the 2024-25 academic year.

Sherry Lalthangzo, Economic Adviser (E&M), outlined the eligibility criteria, which require applicants to be permanent residents of a North Eastern State and enrolled in recognised institutions across India.

The scholarship covers students pursuing various levels, including Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate, and PhD/MPhil programmes, both within and outside the Northeast region. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their last examination, and their family’s annual income should not exceed Rs. 8 lakh.

Key documents needed for application include a valid mobile number, an Aadhaar (UID) number, an Aadhaar-linked bank account, an income certificate, and a bonafide certificate from the institution. Eligible students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal at [scholarships.gov.in](https://scholarships.gov.in).

Further guidelines on the NEC Merit Scholarship can be accessed online, and students with inquiries may reach out to the North Eastern Council Secretariat.