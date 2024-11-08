Applications open for NEC merit scholarship for northeast students
The North Eastern Council (NEC) has announced its merit scholarship for students from the northeastern region of India. Eligible students can apply for financial support for higher education.
The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is now accepting applications for the NEC Merit Scholarship Scheme's Post-Matric Scholarships, specifically for students from North Eastern States for the 2024-25 academic year.
Sherry Lalthangzo, Economic Adviser (E&M), outlined the eligibility criteria, which require applicants to be permanent residents of a North Eastern State and enrolled in recognised institutions across India.
The scholarship covers students pursuing various levels, including Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate, and PhD/MPhil programmes, both within and outside the Northeast region. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their last examination, and their family’s annual income should not exceed Rs. 8 lakh.
Key documents needed for application include a valid mobile number, an Aadhaar (UID) number, an Aadhaar-linked bank account, an income certificate, and a bonafide certificate from the institution. Eligible students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal at [scholarships.gov.in](https://scholarships.gov.in).
Further guidelines on the NEC Merit Scholarship can be accessed online, and students with inquiries may reach out to the North Eastern Council Secretariat.
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