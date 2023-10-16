Arindam Bagchi, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.

Arindam Bagchi is an Indian diplomat and civil services officer. He is a 1995 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service.

Currently he is the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. He has previously served as Indian ambassador to Croatia from November 2018 to June 2020.