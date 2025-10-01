Armed Forces Medical Services clear pension anomalies, disburse Rs 18 crore in arrears to veterans and families

The Armed Forces Medical Services, under the aegis of the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), have successfully resolved longstanding pension anomalies impacting veterans, spouses, and next of kin of officers from the Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps, and Military Nursing Services.

The Medical Personnel Record Section Officers [MPRS(O)] spearheaded the initiative, resulting in the disbursement of over Rs 18 crore in pending pension arrears, along with significant enhancements in monthly pensions.

The comprehensive drive targeted overdue cases concerning Liberalized Family Pension (LFP), Special Family Pension (SFP), monetary rewards for Gallantry awards, and One Rank One Pension (OROP) revisions. Veterans, widows, and eligible family members are encouraged to verify their entitlement status via the SPARSH portal or by contacting MPRS(O) through Defence Pension Liaison Centres.

Key highlights of the initiative include:

Resolution of Pension Anomalies: Streamlining pension classifications, rates, and categories, with a priority on LFP, SFP, and OROP-related cases.

Outreach to Unaware Beneficiaries: Identification and contact of veterans and families unaware of pending dues through a compassionate outreach campaign.

Personalised Assistance Desks: Establishment of help desks at liaison cells in CDA Pune and CDA Allahabad to assist with documentation and expedite disbursements.

Digital Transparency: Introduction of real-time status updates and grievance redressal mechanisms for greater accountability.

Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair, Director General of Medical Service (Army), emphasised, “Many veterans and their families had no idea they were owed arrears due to legacy system gaps. We have reached out, verified, and ensured what is rightfully theirs has been returned.”

This initiative marks a significant milestone in ensuring fairness and dignity for Armed Forces veterans and their families.