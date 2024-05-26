The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, on May 26, approved a one-month extension in service for Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj C Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, beyond his normal retirement age on May 31, 2024.

According to an official notification, Gen Pande will continue as the COAS until June 30, 2024, under Rule 16A(4) of the Army Rules 1954.

The decision comes as Gen Pande, who took over as the Army Chief on April 30, 2022, was nearing his superannuation. A member of the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers), he was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1982.

Prior to assuming the top post, Gen Pande served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, playing a crucial role in shaping the force's operational readiness and modernisation efforts.