In the wake of the recent civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Indian Army has launched a thorough investigation, enlisting the expertise of a Brigadier-level officer, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The probe, initiated on December 25, aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic demise of three civilians in Poonch. These incidents are currently under scrutiny, with the Army seeking to ascertain any links between the civilian deaths and the heightened risk faced by Army personnel in the region due to terrorist activities.

Sources reveal that the focus of the investigation extends beyond the civilian casualties, encompassing a comprehensive evaluation of recurring incidents involving Army personnel targeted in terrorist attacks. The appointed Brigadier-level officer is tasked with delving into the security lapses and devising strategies to mitigate the risks faced by military personnel within their designated areas of responsibility.

This move comes in the aftermath of a brazen ambush by terrorists on an Army convoy, resulting in the tragic loss of four soldiers just last week. In response to the escalating threat, the Army has intensified anti-terror operations in the region, with a particular emphasis on the forested areas of Dera Ki Gali and Bafliyaz.

Following the terrorist attack on Army vehicles, authorities swiftly implemented aerial surveillance and heightened ground combing operations in a bid to enhance security measures. The goal is to preemptively identify and neutralize any potential threats that could jeopardize the safety of both military personnel and civilians in the region.

The recent ambush, which occurred at a blind curve near Dhatyar Morh in the Poonch district, claimed the lives of four jawans and left two others injured. Subsequently, on the following day, three civilians were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Poonch's Baffliaz area.