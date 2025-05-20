The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army successfully defused and destroyed a live shell suspected to have been fired from Pakistan. The shell was discovered by locals near Dara Bagyal village, positioned perilously along a roadside. The timely intervention ensured the safety of residents in the area.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Mashuk, a local resident, praised the Army’s efforts, stating, “The Army is doing a tremendous job in neutralizing such threats. This shell posed a serious risk to every life here, and we are relieved it has been safely destroyed.”

The region, situated close to the Line of Control (LoC), has witnessed significant damage in recent days due to intense shelling amid the latest round of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Although a ceasefire agreement has now brought temporary calm, the scars of the conflict remain deeply embedded in the lives of the residents.

Several villages across border districts in Jammu and Kashmir have reported widespread devastation. Homes have been reduced to rubble, farmlands ravaged, and families displaced. The destruction has left many without shelter, forcing them to seek urgent support from the government.

Mohammad, an elderly villager from Rajouri district, recounted the harrowing experience as he pointed to the debris of his home. “My entire house collapsed when it was struck by shells. We have nothing left. I appeal to the authorities to provide us with tents and basic aid—our families have nowhere to go.”

With the shelling halted for now, residents and officials alike emphasize the urgent need for rehabilitation measures in the affected villages. The local administration, along with defense forces, is monitoring the situation closely while assessing the scale of damage and relief requirements.