In a fierce encounter between security forces and unidentified terrorists, an Indian Army captain was tragically killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. The firefight erupted in the Assar area, a region that has seen heightened security activities in recent days.

Sources reveal that the operation began after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of militants in the dense forests near the Shivgarh-Assar belt. As the joint forces of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) moved in, they encountered heavy resistance from the terrorists, who are believed to be hiding in the area. The security personnel managed to recover an M4 rifle, clothing, and three rucksack bags from the site, suggesting that the terrorists were well-equipped for a prolonged engagement.

During the ongoing search operations, bloodstains were found at the scene, indicating that one of the terrorists might have been injured in the crossfire. The Army's White Knight Corps, actively involved in the operation, shared updates on social media, stating, "Op ASSAR Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by #IndianArmy and #JKP was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop. Contact has been established with the terrorists, and operations are in progress."

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The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has been closely monitoring the situation and has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the developments. The terrorists reportedly crossed into Doda from the nearby Udhampur district after a brief exchange of fire with security forces on Tuesday evening. The encounter, which began around 6 pm in Udhampur, continued intermittently through the night as both sides engaged in a tense standoff.

With the cordon established overnight, the search for the remaining terrorists is ongoing amidst heavy gunfire. The loss of the Army captain underscores the perilous nature of the operation, as security forces continue their efforts to neutralize the threat in the region.