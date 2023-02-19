In a shocking revelation, an Army soldier has been accused of passing top-secret information to a Pakistani spy, Abid Husain, who was employed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The soldier, identified as Signalman Alim Khan, was stationed in a formation near the border with China and was caught supplying confidential information to the ISI agent stationed in the Pakistani embassy in the nation's capital. The soldier also received a payment of Rs 15,000 for the information he provided, according to sources.

The security agencies discovered the alleged information exchange and have taken action against the soldier. The Army will begin summary court-martial proceedings against Signalman Alim Khan in the next few days. The accused soldier has been charged with passing classified information about military operations near the northern borders to the enemy spy agency, a serious offense that could compromise national security.

The soldier's activities were detected during a critical period when the northern opponents were seeking to become aggressive along the Line of Actual Control. The smallest amount of information could have been useful for the rivals, as per the sources. Army authorities have confirmed that the soldier only had access to unimportant information. However, the soldier's actions are a severe breach of trust and have endangered national security.

The Army has a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior, and offenders will face exemplary punishment, as stated by defense sources. The soldier also attempted to access the location of the satellites monitoring the China border and the positions of the surveillance radar and other tools along the Chinese border. While he was unsuccessful in his attempts, his actions are alarming and require swift and severe action to ensure the safety and security of the country.