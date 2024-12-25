Five Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, and five others were injured when an Army truck veered off course and plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, December 24 evening.



The accident took place around 5:20 pm in the Gharoa area, as the truck, part of a six-vehicle convoy, was en-route to Banoi. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve. The Indian Army has ruled out any terrorist involvement in the accident.



Quick response teams from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police immediately reached the scene to carry out rescue operations and provide medical assistance to the injured.



Expressing grief over the tragic loss, the Indian Army’s 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, conveyed their condolences on X, stating, “All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector.”



The incident has drawn widespread sorrow and tributes from political leaders. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to honor the fallen soldiers, saying, “Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the martyrdom of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery.”



Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke sentiments, stating, “The news of the death of soldiers is very saddening. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”





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