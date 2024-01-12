Massive search operations were launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today after "suspected terrorists" fired at a convoy of Army vehicles in the area.

Soldiers fired back at the attackers, sources said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

As per a tweet by an Indian Army X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the vehicles were attacked at around 6 pm on Tuesday from a jungle near Krishna Ghati in Poonch.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati #Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search. Operations by #IndianArmy and #JKP are in progress," the tweet read.

This attack on the army vehicle comes weeks after terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch, killing four soldiers.

On December 21, a group of heavily armed terrorists attacked two Army vehicles at a blind curve near Dhatyar Morh in the Poonch district, resulting in the death of four jawans and injuries to two others.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had claimed responsibility for the Poonch terror attack in December. The terrorists had also released pictures from the attack site, showcasing the use of sophisticated US-made M4 carbine assault rifles.

