In a spectacular showcase of military might and precision, Trishakti Corps, as part of its 'Know Your Army' campaign, recently organized a two-day weapons and equipment display in North Bengal. The event, held near St James's High School, Binnaguri, and Delhi Public School, Ethelbari on 02 and 03 February 2024 respectively aimed at fostering awareness about the Indian Army among students and the local populace.

The display featured an impressive array of weaponry, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the operational prowess of the Indian Army. From small arms to Artillery Guns and other specialist weapons, the event demonstrated the diverse capabilities of the armed forces.

With an astounding turnout of over 1500 students and civilians, the exhibition resonated with the community, fostering a stronger connection between the army and the people it serves. The event not only showcased the might of the Indian Army but also provided an interactive platform for youth to explore career opportunities in the armed forces.

A dedicated stall at the display offered insights into various career paths within the armed forces, attracting the attention of curious young minds. Army personnel present at the event provided guidance and information, encouraging the youth to consider a future in the military.