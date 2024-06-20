National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidate Anurag Yadav, has admitted that the leaked question paper he received matched the actual exam paper. Yadav was arrested in connection with the result irregularities.

This revelation has come to light through a confession letter accessed exclusively by India Today.

Yadav, 22, is the nephew of Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, an engineer at Bihar's Danapur Town Council. In his letter, Yadav claimed that his uncle assured him all arrangements for the exam had been made and provided him with the leaked NEET question paper and its answers prior to the exam.

Upon receiving the actual exam paper, Yadav discovered it was identical to the one given to him by his uncle. His confession, which bore his signature, corroborates these claims.

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Abhishek Kumar, another NEET aspirant, along with his father, Awdhesh Kumar, also submitted confessional letters to the police. Abhishek named Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar as the individuals who supplied him with the leaked question paper. He noted the striking similarities between the leaked paper and the actual exam paper.

Awdhesh Kumar's confession detailed the financial arrangements made to ensure his son's success in the NEET exam. He admitted to bribing officials, stating, "I signed a blank cheque for them a year back. Two blank cheques from my account were handed over to Yadavendu in return for passing my son in the NEET exam. The settlement was made at Rs 40 lakh."

This scandal unraveled further when India Today obtained a confessional note from Yadavendu, revealing the alleged involvement of a political figure referred to as 'Mantri Ji.' This individual allegedly facilitated the stay of Yadav, his mother, and other accomplices at a government bungalow in Patna, indicating a deeper nexus in the scandal.