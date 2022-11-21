Arun Goel assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India on November 21.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Arun Goel on his appointment.

Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Kumar said that the vast and diverse administrative experience of Goel will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring the electoral process is more inclusive, accessible and participative.

Notably, Arun Goel is an IAS officer of the Punjab Cadre – 1985 Batch and a Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction and an M.Sc. Mathematics.

Goel's last held his office as the Secretary, of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, (Catalyzed E-Vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point) from 2020 - 2022.

