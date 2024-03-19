India has firmly rebuffed China's recent assertion regarding Arunachal Pradesh labeling the claims as "absurd" and reiterating the state's integral status within India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to China's renewed claim over the territory emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh's inalienable connection to India.

The dispute arose when the Chinese military declared Arunachal Pradesh as an "inherent part of China's territory." In swift retaliation, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed these assertions, characterizing them as baseless and without merit.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned China's stance, emphasizing that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will remain an integral part of India. Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to the development and welfare of the region, emphasizing ongoing infrastructure projects and development initiatives.

This recent episode marks the second instance this month where China has raised objections over Arunachal Pradesh. The timing coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the region, underscoring its strategic importance.

China in its official statements refers to Arunachal Pradesh as 'Zangnan'. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang reiterated China's opposition to what they term the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India."

India has consistently rebuffed such claims, asserting Arunachal Pradesh's integral status and dismissing any attempts to alter this reality through invented names or baseless assertions.

The strategic significance of Arunachal Pradesh was highlighted recently with the inauguration of the Sela tunnel by Prime Minister Modi on March 9. This tunnel, billed as the world's longest bi-lane tunnel, enhances all-weather connectivity to Tawang, an area with proximity to China's northern border. The tunnel's construction, at a cost of Rs 825 crore, aims to facilitate better troop and armament movement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Despite China's objections and diplomatic protests, India remains steadfast in its commitment to securing and developing Arunachal Pradesh, asserting its sovereignty over the region.