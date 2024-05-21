Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging Shah's arrogance had reached new heights as a result of being touted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential successor. The confrontation occurred during Shah's recent rally in the national capital, where Kejriwal accused the senior BJP leader of denigrating Delhiites by allegedly referring to them as "Pakistanis".

Kejriwal, addressing the media, asserted that Shah's rally in Delhi barely managed to draw a crowd of fewer than 500 individuals. He seized the opportunity to condemn Shah's purported remarks, stating, "After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis."

Challenging Shah's alleged insinuations, Kejriwal posed a series of pointed questions, highlighting the electoral mandates AAP has secured across various states, including Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. He emphatically refuted Shah's claims, asserting that the people who have supported AAP are not "Pakistanis" but citizens of India who have placed their trust in the party.

Kejriwal went on to criticize Shah's demeanor, accusing him of becoming "arrogant" due to his perceived proximity to power. "PM Modi has chosen you as his successor. You became so proud of this that you started abusing and threatening people," Kejriwal asserted, adding, "You have not become PM Modi yet and you have become so arrogant."

Moreover, Kejriwal referenced ongoing surveys predicting the outcome of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting confidence in the prospects of the INDIA alliance. "As per the survey findings, the INDIA alliance is getting more than 300 seats," he declared, insinuating a forthcoming defeat for the BJP.